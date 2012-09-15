Carrie Green

Fineshrine Poster

Carrie Green
Carrie Green
  • Save
Fineshrine Poster music poster sketch graphic design aiga
Download color palette

Initial sketch for my concept for an entry into my local AIGA chapter's poster show. The premise is you pick a song and design a poster around it. This entry is for "Fineshrine" by Purity Ring.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Carrie Green
Carrie Green

More by Carrie Green

View profile
    • Like