The Engine Room (Icon set)

The Engine Room (Icon set) icons icon set red engine parts cars
The Engine Room (Icon set)
I started this project as I wanted to develop my illustration skills so I came up with an illustration which incorporated my interest of cars and the city life. I played with textures, block colour and layers.
See more here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/The-Engine-Room/5164675

Rebound of
The Engine Room (Illustration)
By MadeByStudioJQ
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
