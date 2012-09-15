Simon Rood

Infographic about extinction

Simon Rood
Simon Rood
  • Save
Infographic about extinction school project infographic extinction animal species clean
Download color palette

A rebound of my previous startup on school project http://drbl.in/fjRc - creating an Infographic. It's about the extinction of animal species.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Simon Rood
Simon Rood

More by Simon Rood

View profile
    • Like