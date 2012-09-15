Christian Knutsson

Introducing LH Brecht

typeface type design
After many nights and weekends LH Brecht is finally ready for the world. You can also see a introduction video here: www.lufthamn.com/LHBrechtBlack_preview.php

Posted on Sep 15, 2012
