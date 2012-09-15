Chee Aun

Alternative web interface of Hacker News

Chee Aun
Chee Aun
  • Save
Alternative web interface of Hacker News hackernews ycombinator screenshot
Download color palette

A cleaner interface for HN. WIP.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Chee Aun
Chee Aun

More by Chee Aun

View profile
    • Like