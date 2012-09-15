Scott O'Hara

Noodles On The Run

Scott O'Hara
Scott O'Hara
  • Save
Noodles On The Run character design illustration vector ios game
Download color palette

The very beginning of a big splash page, containing all the little characters I've been making.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Scott O'Hara
Scott O'Hara

More by Scott O'Hara

View profile
    • Like