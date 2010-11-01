Jenn Lukas

I can haz compatbiliteez?

compatibility
My ideal browser compatibility chart, as I find using 'webkit' to cover both Safari and Chrome confusing, as I have (a possible irrational fear) of users thinking that means you only have to browser test in one.

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
