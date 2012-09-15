Lucio Bolognesi

Ida e Volta

Lucio Bolognesi
Lucio Bolognesi
  • Save
Ida e Volta brazilian music concert illustration vector character lucio bolognesi tweet double bass bossa nova
Download color palette

Poster for Ida e Volta concert

http://luciobolognesi.net/Puro-Bio

Lucio Bolognesi
Lucio Bolognesi

More by Lucio Bolognesi

View profile
    • Like