Kyle Steed

I Live in Dallas v6

Kyle Steed
Kyle Steed
  • Save
I Live in Dallas v6 dallas texas logo hand-drawn pattern
Download color palette

After careful consideration I dropped the drop-shadows, removed the outlining border and created an awesome pattern from the logo. I feel better about keeping it simple.

8ec3c56a656f2e0e42364d10e01995cc
Rebound of
I Live in Dallas v5
By Kyle Steed
View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2010
Kyle Steed
Kyle Steed

More by Kyle Steed

View profile
    • Like