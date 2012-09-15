Helder Oliveira

Rhetoric

Helder Oliveira
Helder Oliveira
  • Save
Rhetoric illustration press robot editorial
Download color palette

Just another press illustration. This one´s about politicians calling things by different names so their speech sounds more acceptable for the people.
full: http://konstriktor.net/blog/2012/rhetoric/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Helder Oliveira
Helder Oliveira

More by Helder Oliveira

View profile
    • Like