Piervincenzo Madeo

Simple badges

Piervincenzo Madeo
Piervincenzo Madeo
  • Save
Simple badges ui web design icons icon wooden badges
Download color palette

Simple badges, designed for an ongoing project. Comments will be appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Piervincenzo Madeo
Piervincenzo Madeo

More by Piervincenzo Madeo

View profile
    • Like