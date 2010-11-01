Fuzzco™

italica

Fuzzco™
Fuzzco™
  • Save
italica type
Download color palette

Had a difficult time deciding how many 'L's to use (metaLLica + itaLic) please criticize. 1,2 or 3?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2010
Fuzzco™
Fuzzco™

More by Fuzzco™

View profile
    • Like