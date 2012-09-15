Personal Page Photo

Karl Fernandes

Karl Fernandes
Karl Fernandes
personal monochrome
The other side of the personal page. I'm using a full-stretch background image (background-size: 100%). No JS.

I read somewhere that wearing clothes lighter than your skin tone in a BW/tinted photo makes you look pale / sickly. Anyone care to enlighten / disagree?

Posted on Sep 15, 2012
