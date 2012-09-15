Karl Fernandes

Work in progress on my much-delayed personal page. Screenshot taken from Chrome.

Typeface used is Soleil Light by Type Together; served by WebInk.

Social icons by N Design Studio. The first one is custom-made by me for my blog. It is supposed to be a horse's head.

Posted on Sep 15, 2012
