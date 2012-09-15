Apollo Icon and Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Icon and logo for the CyanogenMod Music Player App Apollo, currently being distributed with every CM install.
General idea was to combine the mythological part of the name with the space reference and music all in one branding.
The app will hit the Play Store soon, here's the banner that I did for it:
Apollo
Playing with some ideas.
[Real Pixels]