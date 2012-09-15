AJ Lopez

Apollo Icon and Logo

AJ Lopez
AJ Lopez
  • Save
Apollo Icon and Logo holo ics constellation android music player cyanogenmod apollo logo space stars headphone banner play store icon aj lopez aj lopez ice cream sandwich jelly bean design
Download color palette

Icon and logo for the CyanogenMod Music Player App Apollo, currently being distributed with every CM install.

General idea was to combine the mythological part of the name with the space reference and music all in one branding.

The app will hit the Play Store soon, here's the banner that I did for it:

Apollo

Playing with some ideas.

[Real Pixels]

AJ Lopez
AJ Lopez

More by AJ Lopez

View profile
    • Like