Squid Life Final

Squid Life Final bordo bello tattoo squid sleeve squid life life bordo bello skateboard deck hat 2012 pink sunset sun set tat
Had to post a shot of my “Final” Bordo Bello board for 2012… There are quite a few details that changed or got added after we got our 1 day extension, including my decision to put a gloss varnish on to give my squid a wet look.

Denver Based Designer, Artist & Photographer
