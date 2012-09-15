Fred Sprinkle

Courtesy - You're trying my patience.

Courtesy - You're trying my patience.
Deeply inspired by @Jim LePage 's "Old and New" project, I was compelled to try visually interpreting part of the the book of Titus. This stuff is contagious.

Check out the Old and New project here: http://oldandnewproject.com/

Posted on Sep 15, 2012
