Star Wars Squadron Patch

Star Wars Squadron Patch blue patch shield gray stormtrooper empire star wars
Working on patch a for a new squadron of the local 501st Legion for a friend. Trying to tie the local element of the Main Street bridge while the sinister Empire rises above it.

Posted on Sep 15, 2012
