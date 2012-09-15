Nick Ng

Traffic Jam in the Chicagoland

Traffic Jam in the Chicagoland
A working illustration on how I feel about commuting to work in my Honda CR-V (green car). And yes, that is Doc's DeLorean in front of me, but unfortunately it's un-flyable. Curse its 1985 technology.

Posted on Sep 15, 2012
