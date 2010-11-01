Matt Bailey

Beetlebot Mk.1

Beetlebot Mk.1 3d render illustration modelling beetle bug creepy crawly robot beetlebot
A little personal project. I wanted to push myself, see what I could do.

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
