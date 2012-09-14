Andrew Spalding

Divided We Fall

Divided We Fall kentucky slogan typography type design banner illustration
Part of a shirt/poster design with the slogan "United we stand. Divided we fall." The Kentucky state motto.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
