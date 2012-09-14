Adam Brackney

Adam Brackney
Adam Brackney
Ampersanded...ed.
Sure you could own a fancy looking, hand polished to a glass finish, exotic wood, ampersand. Or you could wrap your meaty paws around a 2"x4" that's been hacked into a logogram fit for a boat captains desk. http://workerman.storenvy.com/products/590183-ampersand

Ampersanded
By Adam Brackney
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
