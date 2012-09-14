Adam Nielsen

Rdio - Fake Fun

Rdio - Fake Fun
Made a record cover for Rdio for the purpose of wasting time. Thought it could be a cool hover state, giving their albums some dimension. Also I was bored as hell.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
