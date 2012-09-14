Jared Erondu

You're Young. So What?

Jared Erondu
Jared Erondu
  • Save
You're Young. So What? young designers
Download color palette

Today's my 18th birthday. Instead of partying 'til the sun rises, I decided to write a piece on the design world. There are many young creatives out there. People who, just like me, keep their age a secret. I write on this.

Check it out!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Jared Erondu
Jared Erondu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jared Erondu

View profile
    • Like