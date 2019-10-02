sixtwenty studio

Qimaila Modern Script Style Font

Get it Here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/qimaila/ref/238133/

Qimaila - script romantic font is a font created with brush pen strokes that carry romantic and elegant themes

Qimaila - will be perfect for flyer, brochures, posters, t-shirts, book covers, packaging, invitations, business cards, quote and all designs that require soft, romantic, modern and elegant elements

Support for 18 languages: Afrikaans, Albanian, Catalan, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Zulu

What includes:

Qimaila OTF
Qimaila TTF
Ligature
Multilingual Support
Simple installation
Works on PC & Mac
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word.
Can be accessed completely without additional design software.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy our font!

~ Sixtwenty Studio ~

