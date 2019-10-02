Qimaila Modern Script Style Font

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Get it Here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/qimaila/ref/238133/
Qimaila - script romantic font is a font created with brush pen strokes that carry romantic and elegant themes
Qimaila - will be perfect for flyer, brochures, posters, t-shirts, book covers, packaging, invitations, business cards, quote and all designs that require soft, romantic, modern and elegant elements
Support for 18 languages: Afrikaans, Albanian, Catalan, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Zulu
What includes:
Qimaila OTF
Qimaila TTF
Ligature
Multilingual Support
Simple installation
Works on PC & Mac
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word.
Can be accessed completely without additional design software.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy our font!
~ Sixtwenty Studio ~