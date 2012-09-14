Micycle Warner

Recruiting Report

Micycle Warner
Micycle Warner
  • Save
Recruiting Report insider ipad iphone infographic dashboard vivint web app
Download color palette

Here is a dashboard type page used by managers to track their recruiting and some sales numbers.

Here are the real pixels: http://cl.ly/image/1n3K0n1t0i1S

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Micycle Warner
Micycle Warner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Micycle Warner

View profile
    • Like