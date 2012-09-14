Miguel Solorio

Center of the Universe - iPhone Concept App

Miguel Solorio
Miguel Solorio
  • Save
Center of the Universe - iPhone Concept App fremont seattle iphone ui mobile icons
Download color palette

Finalizing my Fremont app that I will be previewing at my portfolio show.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Miguel Solorio
Miguel Solorio
Software designer working on developer tools

More by Miguel Solorio

View profile
    • Like