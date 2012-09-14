Danielle Chandler

Truck Tracker Concept

Danielle Chandler
Danielle Chandler
  • Save
Truck Tracker Concept logo identity branding mobile interactive truck food food truck
Download color palette

Working on a side project for a food truck tracking app/website. Initial logo concept.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Danielle Chandler
Danielle Chandler

More by Danielle Chandler

View profile
    • Like