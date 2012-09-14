This Paper Ship

Ales for Rail-trails type

This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship
  • Save
Ales for Rail-trails type typography poster 5k race marathon illustration
Download color palette

Part of the type on a poster for the upcoming second annual Ales for Rail-trails 5K.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship

More by This Paper Ship

View profile
    • Like