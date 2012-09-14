Jordon Roberts

Concussion Cafe

Concussion Cafe logo logo design
This is a fake logo that spawned from a ridiculous conversation about a restaurant where patrons run the risk of being hit in the head by heavy objects during their meals.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
