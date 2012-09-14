Jane Gleissner

Chop chop



Chop chop illustration line drawing doodles infographic printing offset
Working on some illustrations for an inforgraphic that explains the printing process since some of my clients seem to think that an offset press functions like their desktop inkjet. ("You mean they don't just hit 'print'?")

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Jane Gleissner
Jane Gleissner

