Brett Epp

Live Slim Date

Brett Epp
Brett Epp
  • Save
Live Slim Date ribbon fold date
Download color palette

Here is another logo that I created for a weight loss competition.

120e26be0543cde1e835a219d65bba65
Rebound of
Live Slim Logo
By Brett Epp
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Brett Epp
Brett Epp

More by Brett Epp

View profile
    • Like