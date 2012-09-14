Seth Akkerman

Thanksgiving Scene

Thanksgiving Scene illustration
Working on some details for an illustration to go with some text that talks about how images elicit different emotions for different folks. Blue is the required color theme.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
