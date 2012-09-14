Blndr - Blender Photo_Final Logo

So I have changed directions with Blender Photo and gone back to one of my original ideas. As designers you all know how hard it is to design for yourself and commit to something. While working on building out the brand on the previous logo I became more and more unhappy with where it is heading. So I went back to the drawing board. This is one of the concepts I really liked from the get go. i enjoy the playfulness of the abbreviated word blender and am looking forward to developing this brand. Stay tuned for more updates and I would love some feedback on this.

Cheers_