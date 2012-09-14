Jason Bobich

Ajax EDD floating shopping cart edd cart jumpstart
This is a screenshot a floating shopping cart I'm working on for Easy Digital Downloads and the new Jump Start store. Cart updates via Ajax when anything is added. Screenshot taken in Chrome on MacBook Retina.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
