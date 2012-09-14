Brett Epp

After seeing Fraser Davidson's "Fox Star" design I was intrigued by how it was made so decided to find out by trying to recreate his design. Highly geometric, every line in the logo has a relationship to a tangent face or midpoint to another line in the design.

Check out the process work to see how it all came together.
http://www.eppdesign.com/starfoxprocess.png

Rebound of
Fox Star
By Fraser Davidson
Sep 14, 2012
