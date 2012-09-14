Bruno Fernandes

Artisan Tasting Fair

Just finished the logo for a Canadian Artisan Tasting Fair. The fair will feature award winning cheeses and local bread, charcuterie and craft beer. Sounds good?

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
