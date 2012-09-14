Swans Ambigram

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hot damn, I FINALLY made an ambigram that works! I've tried for ages but always failed. For those of you not familiar, an ambigram is a logotype that reads the say both forwards and backwards/upside down.
If you don't believe me, copy this SWANS logotype into photoshop and flip it yourself!