Swans Ambigram typography logotype ambigram flip-flop
Hot damn, I FINALLY made an ambigram that works! I've tried for ages but always failed. For those of you not familiar, an ambigram is a logotype that reads the say both forwards and backwards/upside down.

If you don't believe me, copy this SWANS logotype into photoshop and flip it yourself!

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
