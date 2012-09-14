Breno Bitencourt

Thony Vera Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Thony Vera Logo thony vera dj producer music electro house techno ibiza spain triangles type typography logo design
Download color palette

New version of Thony Vera logo, made by me and Felipe Xavier. Client liked the type, but request some adjustments, and that is it. Feedback is very appreciated! :)

6cf58fcc87cabd5eaf86a46a5a44a259
Rebound of
Thony Vera Logo
By Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like