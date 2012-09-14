Eva Black

Eva Black
Eva Black
Business Card Elements
a few design elements for a possible remake of my business cards.

illustrations for: my BFA, the ocean, trader joe's dark chocolate peanut butter cups ( try them! ) & my home/studio.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
