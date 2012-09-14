@Gert van Duinen I took a look at your submissions and saw this one. I just did this logo for a client last week.

They are looking into entering the body building industry. Here's the concept behind the name:

Failure - That point in an exercise at which you have so fully fatigued your working muscles that they can no longer complete an additional repetition of a movement with strict biomechanics. You should always take your post-warm-up sets at least to the point of momentary muscular failure, and frequently past that point.