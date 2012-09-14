👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
@Gert van Duinen I took a look at your submissions and saw this one. I just did this logo for a client last week.
They are looking into entering the body building industry. Here's the concept behind the name:
Failure - That point in an exercise at which you have so fully fatigued your working muscles that they can no longer complete an additional repetition of a movement with strict biomechanics. You should always take your post-warm-up sets at least to the point of momentary muscular failure, and frequently past that point.