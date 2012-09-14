Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Movie Peeps

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Movie Peeps logo movie film cinema people human strip workshop black art
Download color palette

Logo I did few years ago for my older sister. She's about to finish her doctorate in film theory and she started to teach at some Universities already, so we're printing out more tote bags and T-shirts with this logo on it for workshops that she's holding. Kinda glad that she still likes this solution :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like