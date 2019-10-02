Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Alliance SOC Logo Concepts II

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Alliance SOC Logo Concepts II illustration design brand identity brand negative space lettermark logotype designer smart mark logomark logotypedesign trademark brand design logomarks triangle negative-space logo mark typography identity designer branding a letter a day
After looking at your feedback from the previous post and talking with the client, some more concept iterations came to my mind so i decided to create them 👨🏻‍💻⁣⁣
These still maintain the feel of a hub or various elements coming together forming an A - the top ones are more modern while the ones on the bottom are slightly more traditional.⁣⁣
Which one do you prefer?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
Alliance SOC - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
