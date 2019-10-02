Alliance SOC Logo Concepts II

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After looking at your feedback from the previous post and talking with the client, some more concept iterations came to my mind so i decided to create them 👨🏻💻
These still maintain the feel of a hub or various elements coming together forming an A - the top ones are more modern while the ones on the bottom are slightly more traditional.
Which one do you prefer?
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com