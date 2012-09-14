Sasha Agapov

Check Check unchecked checkmark check mark checked pressed green highlight done todo to-do to do select selector psd freebie free download tags madness checkbox check box
Some layer styles practice.
Here's your full-vector-shape-ey psd, of course:
