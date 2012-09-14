Kevin Jackson

Wuddering Hole Neon localsonly neon 215 philly wuder vs. water
So this is a real thing now. If you're in Philly please stop by the Locals Only show: http://events.designphiladelphia.org/event/1771/locals-only-neon-signs-inspired-by-your-favorite-dive

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
