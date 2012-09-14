Isaac Durazo
BNG Monogram

BNG Monogram
So, I have been working on a new logo for www.buildnewgames.com and this was part of the process. Unfortunately it doesn't go much with the style I want to reflect, but I think it looks good by itself. I'll probably try something like this for other purposes.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
