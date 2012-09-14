Dan Rubin

Screen'd

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
Screen'd unibrow guru illustration screen printing halftone pantone beep moustache stache eyes monobrow
Converting an illustration by the lovely Naomi Atkinson so it can be screen printed in 4 Pantone colors. A fun challenge :)

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin

