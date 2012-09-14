Dmytro Hreshko

iPhone app for diners

iPhone app for diners
This is the screen where the patrons of a restaurant will see before they pay their bill.
More: http://www.behance.net/gallery/iPhone-app-for-diners/4719605

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
