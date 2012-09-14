Kristy Marcinova

Wooden submenu

Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
  • Save
Wooden submenu submenu menu arrow wood pattern brown
Download color palette

A little makeover of the submenu component on the Marimex.sk website.

To be honest, it could look even prettier but I was constrained on how it was designed/coded before...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kristy Marcinova

View profile
    • Like