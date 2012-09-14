Stephen Dixon

iiinterface - Share Button web design ui user interface design iiinterface button buttons
I'm working on a button that might be used for sharing via social networks for iiinterface.com. Left: default state. Right: active state. Thoughts welcome! :D

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
